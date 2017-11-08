Viral video nurse to face disciplinary action: KZN health department
A St Mary's Hospital nurse appears to have addressed a patient in a manner that does not convey empathy‚ the KwaZulu-Natal health department said on Wednesday.
"The nurse also appears to be changing the patient’s nappy without drawing the bedside curtains to maintain the privacy of the patient. Such conduct is contrary to the Batho Pele principles and Codes Governing Health Care Professionals‚" said departmental spokesman Samuel Mkhwanazi.
The department was responding to a video which shows a nurse telling the bedridden patient to "get up" and use the bed pan.
A 30-year-old woman posted the video on Facebook on Tuesday shortly after she discharged herself from the Pinetown hospital because she was also traumatised by the alleged abuse and the subsequent death of her ward mate‚ 43-year-old Mavis Ngcobo.
"Management of St Mary’s Hospital is dealing with this matter according to the Department of Health’s disciplinary procedures‚" said Mkhwanazi.
