Khune arrives in Polokwane, likely to play for Bafana Bafana against Senegal

08 November 2017 - 11:54 By Tiyani Mabasa in Polokwane
Bafana Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune arrived at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Tuesday 7 November 2017 to join the national team camp and training session ahead of a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Senegal on Friday 10, November at the same venue.
Image: Tiyani Mabasa

The arrival in camp of Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has completed the team ahead of Friday’s 2018 World Cup qualifying clash against Senegal at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

Khune‚ 30‚ arrived on Tuesday night after he was assessed by facial specialists in Johannesburg.

This was after he fractured a bone in his face in a collision with Chippa United’s Kurt Lenjties at the weekend.

If he gets the nod to start‚ he could play with a face mask.

Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune jogging during a training session at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Wednesday 8 November 2017. Picture: Tiyani Mabasa
Image: Tiyani Mabasa

Khune started jogging on Wednesday morning and is now likely to be in goal on Friday ahead of Ronwen Williams and Wayne Sandilands for the crucial 2018 World Cup qualifier.

Meanwhile‚ midfielder Tiyani Mabunda also started training on Wednesday after replacing his Mamelodi Sundowns teammate Hlompho Kekana‚ who has suffered a family tragedy with the passing of his mother-in-law in a car accident.

Turkey-based forward Lebogang Manyama arrived on Tuesday and the team is complete with all the overseas-based players in camp.

Midfielder Thulani Serero has decided to stay put in the Netherlands after his demand for game time was not acceded to by head coach‚ Stuart Baxter.

The Bafana coach will be relieved to finally have his full squad in camp.

Bafana’s opponents Senegal are expected to arrive on Wednesday.

