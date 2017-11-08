The arrival in camp of Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has completed the team ahead of Friday’s 2018 World Cup qualifying clash against Senegal at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

Khune‚ 30‚ arrived on Tuesday night after he was assessed by facial specialists in Johannesburg.

This was after he fractured a bone in his face in a collision with Chippa United’s Kurt Lenjties at the weekend.

If he gets the nod to start‚ he could play with a face mask.