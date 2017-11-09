Abuse by nurse caught on video: daughter gets lawyer

The daughter of a Hammarsdale woman allegedly verbally abused by a St Mary's Hospital nurse - who was caught on a now-viral video - is consulting a lawyer to get answers on what exactly went on in her mother's final hours.

"I am traumatised by what I saw. I did not know that my mother was humiliated like that until I saw the video," Asanda Ngcobo told The Times.

A 30-year-old woman posted the video on Facebook on Tuesday after the alleged abuse and the subsequent death of her ward mate, Mavis Ngcobo, 43.

She did not want to be named because she had been receiving death threats.

The video shows a nurse telling the patient to "get up" and use the bedpan.

"My mother had pneumonia and was too weak to get up. She should have not even been in a general ward. She was seriously ill.