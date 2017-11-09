South Africa

Four killed in KwaMashu hostel shooting

09 November 2017 - 08:11 By Jeff Wicks
Four men were gunned down in Phumula Road in A Section of a KwaMashu hostel. File photo
Image: iStock

A mass shooting at the notorious KwaMashu men's hostel on Monday night left four men dead, KwaZulu-Natal police said.

Spokesman Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said that the four were gunned down in Phumula Road in A Section.

"The bodies of four men aged between 23 and 42 were found with multiple gunshot wounds. The motive for their killing is unknown at this stage and is subject to an active investigation," she said.

Mbhele added that the mass slaying had drawn the attention of the acting KwaZulu-Natal SAPS commissioner, who had ordered that the murders be probed by the provincial task team.

"We cannot condone serious and violent crimes in our province. It is incidents such as these that contribute to the high murder rate in the province," she said.

Five people were killed in a single shooting incident in A Section in September 2015. 

