Calls made to Celeste were unsuccessful‚ however‚ and she did not reply to text messages either.

TimesLIVE tried to speak to some of the people who live around the church‚ but they indicated it was not safe to talk to anyone.

“It is not safe to speak to you about the church here. You have to leave. These people can stone you to death‚” one of the residents warned TimesLIVE‚ urging the crew to leave before things could get bad.

Metro police said on Sunday that one of its officers and a tow truck driver were attacked by members of the church in Hillbrow.

The city said the attack took place when the two officials on Claim Street in Hillbrow hooked up an illegally parked car‚ which belongs to a member of the church‚ because the vehicle was causing traffic congestion.

It is believed that the metro police officer drew his firearm and fired into the air to stop rioting congregants from advancing toward them‚ but the crowd did not heed the warning and proceeded to attack the officer.

The mob overpowered and disarmed the officer‚ who was beaten and left unconscious and had to be rushed to Milpark Hospital.

One person was arrested when the JMPD officer's firearm was handed back at the Johannesburg Central Police Station.