Church stays mum after congregants allegedly attack JMPD workers
It was a quiet day at the Revelation Church of God in Joubert Park on Monday‚ after the drama that unfolded on Sunday‚ in which members attacked an officer of the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD).
The Revelation Church of God used to be the Park St Synagogue‚ the first Jewish house of worship built in Johannesburg‚ before ownership changed hands. Following Sunday's incident‚ TimesLIVE staff visited the church to find out what happened.
The doors were open as usual‚ with members of the community going in and out of the church’s precinct. At the entrance‚ a friendly security guard ushered TimesLIVE to administration staff inside the church.
Inside the church‚ a group of mostly elderly women were busy renewing what looked like membership cards. One of these women found us a contact number for “Celeste”‚ who we were told would organise comment.
Calls made to Celeste were unsuccessful‚ however‚ and she did not reply to text messages either.
TimesLIVE tried to speak to some of the people who live around the church‚ but they indicated it was not safe to talk to anyone.
“It is not safe to speak to you about the church here. You have to leave. These people can stone you to death‚” one of the residents warned TimesLIVE‚ urging the crew to leave before things could get bad.
Metro police said on Sunday that one of its officers and a tow truck driver were attacked by members of the church in Hillbrow.
The city said the attack took place when the two officials on Claim Street in Hillbrow hooked up an illegally parked car‚ which belongs to a member of the church‚ because the vehicle was causing traffic congestion.
It is believed that the metro police officer drew his firearm and fired into the air to stop rioting congregants from advancing toward them‚ but the crowd did not heed the warning and proceeded to attack the officer.
The mob overpowered and disarmed the officer‚ who was beaten and left unconscious and had to be rushed to Milpark Hospital.
One person was arrested when the JMPD officer's firearm was handed back at the Johannesburg Central Police Station.
The church’s senior pastor is Prophet Samuel Radebe.
In 2015‚ Radebe refused to appear before the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural‚ Religious and Linguistic Communities during its investigation of the commercialisation of religion.
In one of the services screened on YouTube‚ Radebe can be seen sitting in his chair with a spear between his legs‚ while people “give testimonies” about how their lives changed after attending one of the church services. Other congregants can be seen with wooden spears and their trademark blue T-shirts.
In April‚ the church held “Uhlanjululo Ngamanzi” ("sanctification through water"); a service at the FNB Stadium in which the congregants packed the arena to hear their prophet.
On November 24‚ the Dr SB Radebe Foundation (named after the prophet) will be part of a Youth Career Expo in Joubert Park aimed at inspiring youth to pursue careers in different fields of the economy.
The expo is being organised by Siphiwe Mngomezulu‚ a member of the Revelation Church of God‚ and news of the expo is posted on the church’s Facebook page.
In December‚ the church will also be part of a sporting event in Ekurhuleni‚ and it will close its year at the Rand Stadium on New Year’s Eve.
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE