Humanitarian aid organisation Gift of the Givers is pouring millions into a “crisis intervention plan” to prevent the taps running dry in the drought-stricken town of Beaufort West.

The organisation has invested R6-million towards finding more sources of underground water and drilling boreholes in the historic Western Cape town.

“Gift of the Givers has been very aware that Beaufort West was at a critical stage in terms of water availability as dam levels were dropping‚” said a post on the charity’s Facebook page.

“We had already embarked on a crisis intervention plan and had brought in a specialist hydrologist‚ Dr Gideon Groenewald‚ to study the possibility of accessing underground aquifers‚ drill boreholes‚ and investigate the possibility of pumping water into the dam.

“Dr Groenewald and team were on site and commenced drilling in Beaufort West on 1 November. We have attained a yield of 220‚000 litres per day. The procedure of drilling in various areas continues… as we target the delivery of 1-million litres of water per day. The minimum cost thus far is R6-million. We expect this to rise substantially. In the meantime‚ our trucks are preparing to deliver bottled water to Beaufort West with immediate effect.”