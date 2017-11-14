South Africa

Police investigate death of Gaydar founder Henry Badenhorst

14 November 2017 - 11:23 By Bafana Nzimande
Henry Badenhorst
Image: via Twitter

Police have opened an inquest docket following the death of Henry Badenhorst‚ the co-founder of the world’s first gay dating website Gaydar.

The 51-year-old fell from the Michaelangelo Towers in Sandton‚ Johannesburg‚ on Saturday.

Police spokeswoman Mathapelo Peters said police are investigating the circumstances that led to his death.

Tributes and messages of support streamed in on social media. Many users described Badenhorst as a pioneer.

"To Henry. The man who revolutionised gay dating. Our founder and friend. Thank you for dreaming. You will be forever in our hearts‚" read a post on Gaydar’s Twitter account.

Gaydar managing director Rob Curtis‏ confirmed that Badenhorst died in Johannesburg on Saturday.

"Eighteen years ago‚ Henry and his partner Gary revolutionised the way that gay men meet and in doing so created a safer environment for LGBT people everywhere. We are shocked and saddened to hear of Henry's passing and send our sincerest sympathies to Henry's friends and family‚" Curtis tweeted.

Badenhorst’s death comes 10 years after his partner‚ Gary Frisch‚ fell from a balcony.

Badenhorst and Frisch launched Gaydar in 1999.

