South Africa

Gerrie Nel aims sights at Jacob Zuma inner circle

15 November 2017 - 12:27 By Timeslive
Gerrie Nel. File photo
Gerrie Nel. File photo
Image: SIPHIWE SIBEKO / POOL / EPA

Top gun Gerrie Nel‚ now working as a private prosecutor for a civil rights group‚ is aiming at a close associate of "Number One".

In a short advisory on Wednesday‚ the advocate and AfriForum announced they will "tomorrow make an announcement about the private prosecution of a very prominent person in President Jacob Zuma’s inner circle".

No further details were disclosed.

Last month‚ Nel revealed that‚ based on the leaked e-mails and information obtained from those with knowledge of the accident‚ including lawyers involved at the time‚ he would be pursuing a private prosecution against Zuma's son‚ Duduzane.

Three years ago Duduzane Zuma crashed his Porsche into the taxi transporting Phumzile Dube on the M1 in Johannesburg. Despite recommendations from inquest magistrate Lalitha Chetty that Zuma be prosecuted‚ the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) declined to do so.

Nel also announced earlier this year that he would assist a Johannesburg model who accused Zimbabwe first lady Grace Mugabe of assault.

International Relations and Co-operation Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane quietly granted Grace Mugabe diplomatic immunity.

Gabriella Engels and her family are hoping Grace will still face the music: Nel and AfriForum are helping Engels with a legal application to set aside the diplomatic immunity order. If the review application is successful‚ it will allow the National Prosecuting Authority to prosecute Grace. If the NPA refused to prosecute‚ AfriForum’s private prosecuting unit‚ led by Nel‚ could prosecute her.

READ MORE

Zuma tells Zimbabwe that army rule is a no-no

President Jacob Zuma‚ on behalf of the Southern African Development Community‚ has "noted with great concern" the unfolding political situation in ...
Politics
2 hours ago

A state of mindlessness: Our nation's continuing plummet to disaster defies belief

South Africa faces multiple disasters: a combination of reckless misgovernance and now, with the worst drought in living memory, the Hand of God ...
Ideas
5 hours ago

Treasury exodus begins over 'son-in-law' plan

Fears are rising that the resignation of the National Treasury's Budget chief, Michael Sachs, will prompt other officials who served under former ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Rohde murder trial: Susan given sleeping pills after Botox South Africa
  2. Corpse shock on Johannesburg's M1 highway South Africa
  3. Mudslides‚ cold and rain for SA South Africa
  4. Mentally ill Limpopo kids crammed into cubicles South Africa
  5. LIVE | Mugabe 'fine' but confined as military seize control in Zimbabwe Africa

Latest Videos

What we know so far: Zimbabwe military standoff
CCTV footage of a teenager assaulting a motorist in Johannesburg
X