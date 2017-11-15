South Africa

Lessons to be learnt from Zim crisis: Deputy Public Protector on Twitter

15 November 2017 - 13:51 By Timeslive
Deputy public protector Kevin Malunga.
Deputy public protector Kevin Malunga.
Image: Ihsaan Haffejee

Deputy Public Protector Kevin Malunga said a lesson from the Zimbabwe crisis was that leaders should never be too drunk on power.

Malunga made this comment on Twitter amid conflicting reports on Wednesday on the situation in Zimbabwe‚ some stating that there was a coup which aimed to remove President Robert Mugabe from power.

There were also reports that recently ousted vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa would take control of the country.

On Tuesday‚ when initial reports surfaced that the army was moving into Harare‚ Malunga said the crisis in Zimbabwe was 20 years late but something had to give.

The Star editor Japhet Ncube said the army had always wanted a dignified exit for Mugabe. He said the firing of Mnangagwa was a huge political mistake.

Businessman Trevor Ncube‚ who owns the Mail & Guardian newspaper‚ told media colleagues he was not doing media interviews because the situation was “fluid and sensitive”.

However‚ Ncube had earlier confirmed that three arrests were made in Zimbabwe on Wednesday morning.

He also said flights in and out of Zimbabwe were operating as per normal.

READ MORE

Grant political asylum to Mugabe‚ EFF says

It is high time that Zimbabwe transitions to a post-Mugabe era‚ the Economic Freedom Fighters said on Wednesday.
Politics
1 hour ago

A coup may be afoot in Zimbabwe: What’s next for the embattled nation?

Nobody is safe from the rages of Zimbabwe’s First Lady, “Dr. Amai” Grace Mugabe.
News
1 hour ago

'Mugabe is confined to his home‚' Zuma confirms

South Africa's Minister of Defence and Military Veterans‚ Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula‚ and the Minister of State Security‚ Advocate Bongani Bongo‚ are ...
Politics
2 hours ago

Most read

  1. ‘Kidnapped’ Baby Siwaphiwe's dad threatened with jail after late court arrival South Africa
  2. Police under the radar as Zimbabwe military puts Harare on lockdown Africa
  3. WATCH | Is it a coup? What we know about the situation in Zimbabwe Africa
  4. Further opportunity for public to comment on controversial schools bill: ... South Africa
  5. Mthembu slams Lynne Brown and her deputy for attacking Eskom inquiry South Africa

Latest Videos

Harare resident: 'It's like an anxious excitement'
Military vehicles moved into Harare in an apparent military action
X