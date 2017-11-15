It is high time that Zimbabwe transitions to a post-Mugabe era‚ the Economic Freedom Fighters said on Wednesday.

"The EFF is of a strong belief and view that President Robert Mugabe must hand over political power to the next generation and should not allow his name to be used for the further degeneration of a country he led to political liberation.

"...We call on the South African government to prepare to welcome President Mugabe for political asylum. He must be allowed to come to South Africa so that a peaceful transition can indeed take place."

Commenting on the military lockdown of Harare today‚ which comes after the arrest of three Zimbabwean cabinet ministers believed to be in the camp loyal to first lady Grace Mugabe‚ the EFF said: "Following the reality that all else has failed in realizing a post-Mugabe era‚ the Zimbabwe Defence Force is within its rights to protect Zimbabwe from factions that are opportunistically using Zimbabwe for self-enrichment to the total disregard of the rule of law."

"The ZDF should make sure that there is no loss of life during the transition‚ but should decisively suppress agent provocateurs who will try to undermine the long overdue transition.