6 things to know about the M1 Highway corpse shock

The transport of 16 deceased adult bodies and 26 stillborn babies in paupers' coffins from Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital to a cemetery led to an accident on the M1 South in Johannesburg on Wednesday‚ slowing traffic for hours.

Here is what you need to know

- Investigation

Gauteng MEC for Health Gwen Ramokgopa promised "a full investigation" into the incident.

She said the investigation would include looking at why Charlotte Maxeke Hospital mortuary staff signed off for unclaimed bodies to be transported in an "open trailer".

Ramokgopa attended the scene of the coffin accident late on Wednesday afternoon and spoke to journalists. Hospital staff would also have to account‚ she said. "The [hospital] manager must make sure funeral parlours that transport bodies are properly registered. We will get to the bottom of it."

- Authorised transport?

The owner of the vehicle that transported the bodies‚ Aaron Mabuza‚ claimed he had proper documentation for transporting the dead and showed it to a TimesLIVE reporter.

The list had most of the names of the deceased he was transporting and it was on a Gauteng Department of Health and Social Development letterhead.