Coetzee seeks a Bok reaction

Two performance-related changes among the backs, and as many enforced ones in the pack, look to be on the cards when Allister Coetzee names his Springbok team to play France on Saturday.

Coetzee wants a reaction from his squad and has to make calls that might be difficult but necessary.

Handré Pollard's expected return to the No10 jersey in place of Elton Jantjies might not be universally popular but the coach, especially after the Dublin debacle, needs to inject some urgency in key areas.

Jantjies plays from too far back to be effective on attack but in Pollard, Coetzee will have a player who can comfortably operate flat or deep.

Coetzee & Co are also mindful of the threat France pose in midfield.

"[Mathieu] Basteraud is a big threat," said assistant coach Franco Smith.

"Once he gets them over the advantage line they go forward and their big pack comes into play with [Louis] Picamoles.

"Then they have a lively scrumhalf and outhalves that like getting onto the front foot. It is a slightly different way of play than we saw from [Francois] Trinh-Duc and [Jules] Plisson in the first part of the season," Smith observed.