South Africa

Pupils risk lives to write isiXhosa exam

17 November 2017 - 11:09 By Dispatchlive
DON’T FENCE ME IN: Pupils in Qaga village in King William’s Town are trapped by the raging stream, which has flooded the bridge.
Image: SIBONGILE NGALWA/Dispatchlive

Two matric pupils stripped off their uniforms and risked their lives to wade across a flooded bridge and write an isiXhosa exam after heavy rains lashed the Eastern Cape.

More than 30 other pupils missed their exams because it was unsafe to cross the bridge leading to Toise Senior Secondary School in King William’s Town.

The bridge is one of two that links about 700 households in Qaga village to neighbouring communities‚ reported the Daily Dispatch

Police helped pupils navigate the flooded bridge on Wednesday but the journey was considered too risky on Thursday.

Kwanele Mabonga‚ 18‚ lost his shoes while crossing the bridge on Wednesday.

“We held onto each other as we crossed the water. Our shoes‚ which were in the packet‚ and one of our backpacks were swept away‚” he said.

School principal Zweledinga Ntabeni arranged for pupils who missed their exams to write at a later date.

-DispatchLIVE

