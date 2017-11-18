South Africa

Man arrested in connection with shooting of taxi driver

18 November 2017 - 13:43 By Timeslive
A man has been arrested in connection with the shooting of a 59-year-old taxi driver in Bellville in the Western Cape on Friday night.

The taxi driver was wounded in the incident‚ which occurred at the corner of Strand Street and Bill Bezuidenhout Drive.

“The vicinity of the crime scene was searched and following up on a tipoff from the community‚ the suspect responsible for the attempted murder was arrested after he abandoned his weapon‚ an assault rifle‚ and 23 rounds of ammunition‚” said Western Cape police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Andrè Traut.

“The 28 year old suspect was apprehended and is being detained on a charge of attempted murder and the possession of an unlicensed firearm. He is expected to make a court appearance in Bellville on Monday‚” Traut added.

