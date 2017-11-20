Officials have shut down the Klipspruit West Clinic after staff faced backlash over the arrest of a man who had vandalised property at the clinic.

The City of Joburg's MMC for Health and Social Development‚ Dr Mpho Phalatse‚ apologised to residents for the closure on Monday.

Phalatse said the staff were threatened by "a few individuals who were disgruntled about the arrest of their brother‚ who had vandalised property at the clinic".

"It is unfortunate that the unruly action of a few individuals‚ who threatened our staff at the clinic‚ has led to the closure of the clinic. The community cannot suffer and be denied services because of this lawless behaviour by individuals who have no interest in the wellbeing of the community‚" Phalatse said in a statement.

Phalatse said services would resume once the safety of staff and patients can be guaranteed.

"Healthcare is a human right and no one should deny the community that right regardless of their grievances‚" Phalatse said.