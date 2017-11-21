Former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene and other experts have spoken out about the problems afflicting Eskom during a panel discussion in Johannesburg.

Piet van Staden‚ chairperson of the Energy Intensive Users Group of Southern Africa‚ said Eskom must show there are consequences for corruption and state capture.

“We need to get this state capture‚ corruption things‚ out in the open.”

Van Staden was one of the panelists in a discussion about the power utility at the University of Witwatersrand Business School in Johannesburg.

According to Professor Rod Crompton‚ director of the Wits Business School Energy Leadership Centre‚ research has found just more than one in four South Africans (26%) will not source their energy from Eskom by 2030.