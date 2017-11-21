SA perfect refuge for Mugabes

If Robert Mugabe and his family chose to move to South Africa, the government would have to provide them with state security and a house.

"We have done this before, when we took in a former head of state and he lived in Pretoria for several years," said Anthoni van Nieuwkerk from the centre for defence and security management at Wits University.

The professor was referring to South Africa giving refuge to ousted Haitian president Jean-Bertrand Aristide and his family in 2004. Their stay cost the country about R5-million a year.

"The monthly costs related to his accommodation, transport, office staff and security [which] are similar to the cost associated with a South African cabinet minister," the Department of International Relations said at the time.