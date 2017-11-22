Etwatwa on the lookout for serial rapist

Fear has the community of Etwatwa in Ekurhuleni increasingly in its grip as an unknown serial rapist remains on the loose.

A total of 25 rape cases linked to the same suspect have been reported at the Benoni police station since October 2016.

Etwatwa police station commander Colonel Molotelo Maoto confirmed that there is a serial rapist in the area. A special task team has been set up to close down on the man.

Maoto said collected evidence indicates that he carefully studies his victims and approaches them under the pretense of being a municipality official offering employment.