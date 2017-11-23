She was promised a fidget spinner. Without hesitation the five-year-old then allegedly accompanied her neighbour to the shop to buy the toy in August.

On Thursday he stood in the dock at the Mitchells Plain Magistrates Court‚ accused of raping the child he had known since the day she was born.

Residents‚ community activists and family were baying for his blood outside the court. The guardian of the child said she is terribly traumatised. She said the girl cannot even watch violence on television. She bursts into tears and begs her to switch the television off.

After the rape the child ran home and explained exactly what had happened.

“The only thing I could think of at the time was to console her and make sure she is okay‚” said the woman.