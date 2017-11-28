South Africa

Stolen chicken worth 400k ‘fowled’ by Durban heat

28 November 2017 - 15:25 By Jeff Wicks
The perfect crime turned into a clustercluck, as police recovered the stolen chicken.
The perfect crime turned into a clustercluck, as police recovered the stolen chicken.
Image: Reaction Unit SA

A Durban security firm chalked up a clucking good haul when they recovered 24 tonnes of stolen chicken on Tuesday.

Spokesman Prem Balram said that the container had been stolen in Durban on Monday.

“It is alleged that the contents of the shipping container were imported from Brazil and were stolen from Durban yesterday. The contents of the container are generally used to manufacture processed chicken products such as polony‚ sausages and burgers‚” he said.

“It is believed that the suspects had stolen the wrong trailer and were intending to steal one containing dressed poultry‚” Balram added.

He said that the meat was likely fouled because it had gone more than 24 hours without being refrigerated.

Most read

  1. Angry judge gives Rohde lawyer a wigging South Africa
  2. Time off work breakthrough for adoptive parents South Africa
  3. Police watchdog strikes deal with police South Africa
  4. Mozambique and Kruger Park hard at work to nail rhino poachers Sci-Tech
  5. Chinese ambassador briefs SA on Communist Party’s national congress South Africa

Latest Videos

Hannah Cornelius’s murder suspects’ alleged night of mayhem
The moment Miss SA is crowned Miss Universe
X