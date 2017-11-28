Stolen chicken worth 400k ‘fowled’ by Durban heat

A Durban security firm chalked up a clucking good haul when they recovered 24 tonnes of stolen chicken on Tuesday.

Spokesman Prem Balram said that the container had been stolen in Durban on Monday.

“It is alleged that the contents of the shipping container were imported from Brazil and were stolen from Durban yesterday. The contents of the container are generally used to manufacture processed chicken products such as polony‚ sausages and burgers‚” he said.

“It is believed that the suspects had stolen the wrong trailer and were intending to steal one containing dressed poultry‚” Balram added.

He said that the meat was likely fouled because it had gone more than 24 hours without being refrigerated.