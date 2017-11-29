Power utility Eskom says it has noted with “great concern” reports that suspended Eskom group executive Matshela Koko’s disciplinary hearing has collapsed.

“Eskom wishes to unequivocally state that this disciplinary hearing is being conducted in a fair‚ professional‚ and transparent manner‚ with the media being granted permission to attend in a matter that would ordinarily be treated as an internal matter‚” said Eskom interim chairperson Zethembe Khoza.

Khoza said both the chairperson and evidence leaders are competent and independent professionals from highly regulated organisations.

“It is regrettable that the events of 20 October 2017‚ where Eskom’s previous evidence leader was involved in an altercation with a journalist‚ have overshadowed the integrity of the disciplinary inquiry.

Eskom took immediate action and replaced the former evidence leader in order to protect the sanctity of the hearing and to maintain the independence and freedom of expression of the media as enshrined in the Constitution of our country‚” Khoza said.

He said Eskom also notes with concern the allegations that have been made regarding the witnesses who have declined to testify in the proceedings.

“Eskom accordingly has had no option but to continue with the hearing in the absence of these witnesses and to close its case on 25 November 2017. Accordingly‚ Mr Koko will be testifying in his defence on 30 November 2017 at 09h00‚” said Khoza.

Koko was suspended earlier this year and is facing six charges of misconduct relating mainly to his failure to declare a conflict of interest concerning contracts worth approximately R1-billion‚ which were awarded to Impulse International‚ a company of which his stepdaughter‚ Koketso Choma‚ was a director and shareholder.