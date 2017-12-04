Cape to shell out even more for water

Cape Town residents will have to dig even deeper into their pockets next year - the city is planning to introduce a new levy to keep the taps running.

The City of Cape Town wants to introduce this "drought charge" by February 1.

A report to be tabled at Monday's council meeting shows that the city wants to raise R1-billion a year in the next four years through the levy.

Property owners will have to cough up a minimum of R35 a month.

The levy was first hinted at by mayor Patricia de Lille last week, when she told the media that the city needed the money to fund its water augmentation programmes.

Cape Town is facing its worst drought in more than 100 years.

In the report to the council, the city said it considered the economic and household effects of an adjustment.