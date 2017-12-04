A 28-year-old man appeared briefly in the Grahamstown High Court on Monday in connection with more than 40 separate charges of rape.

The man cannot yet be named‚ as he was not asked to plead. If found guilty on all charges‚ he could be considered one of the country’s worst serial rapists.

He is accused of a string of terrible crimes against dozens of women‚ teenagers and children‚ aged from 11 to 46‚ in a violent five-year spree.

The rapes were committed in far-flung towns and cities throughout the province‚ including Alice‚ Bathurst‚ Dutywa and Willowvale‚ and the suspect is alleged to have committed some of the crimes as far away as Stellenbosch in Western Cape and Rustenberg in North West.