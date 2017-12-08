Emfuleni move to tackle millions owed on water bill

Emfuleni local municipality is confident that the reduction of bulk water supply will enable the municipality to manage daily consumption and in turn reduce its monthly account with Rand Water.

The agreement reached between the two parties last week averted the cutting of water supply to the municipality due to its inability to service the millions it owes to Rand Water.

Rand Water said on November 20 that the municipality owed it nearly R432-million.

In a joint statement released on Friday‚ the municipality and Rand Water said the water supply reduction will begin in earnest on Monday as the crucial work of addressing the water bill crisis begins.