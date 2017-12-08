Emfuleni move to tackle millions owed on water bill
Emfuleni local municipality is confident that the reduction of bulk water supply will enable the municipality to manage daily consumption and in turn reduce its monthly account with Rand Water.
The agreement reached between the two parties last week averted the cutting of water supply to the municipality due to its inability to service the millions it owes to Rand Water.
Rand Water said on November 20 that the municipality owed it nearly R432-million.
In a joint statement released on Friday‚ the municipality and Rand Water said the water supply reduction will begin in earnest on Monday as the crucial work of addressing the water bill crisis begins.
“The Municipality has also undertaken to make a significant payment to Rand Water during the course of next week in respect of the overdue amount due to Rand Water‚" the entities said in the statement.
Rand Water and the Emfuleni Local Municipality - in which Evaton‚ Sebokeng‚ Vaal Oewer‚ Vanderbijlpark and Vereeniging fall - notified the community that during this period they may experience low pressure and intermittent water supply. Both entities said they will now lead a technical task team‚ which includes local representatives from the health sector‚ disaster and emergency management teams.
The task team will engage consumers of any consequence that this action may have on communities.
“The Municipality has as a first action‚ committed to ensure that contingency plans will be placed to mitigate any such impact on communities. The task team will also provide further support to the Municipality to advance its water and sanitation programme‚ and to avert any future debt situation currently being managed by the Municipality‚” the statement reads.
