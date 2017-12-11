A Metrorail Western Cape statement said that cable theft and destruction of critical infrastructure in Bonteheuwel‚ Netreg and Nyanga were to blame.

Metrorail regional manager Richard Walker said operating conditions had become unbearable.

"Vandals targeted several mini sub-stations‚ cables and back-up batteries over the weekend‚ leaving us no option but to suspend services‚" he said.

"The rate of vandalism simply outstrips the rate of repairs."

As teams of technicians with "armed escorts" head to the problem areas to assess whether recovery will be possible‚ Walker pleaded with law enforcement agencies to respond to their cry for help as a "crime wave" was crippling their service.

"Our call for assistance to law enforcement agencies and communities to help us fight against crime has not yielded the support we had hoped it would and commuters continue to bear the brunt‚" he said.