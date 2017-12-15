Good night, sweet print: Thank you and goodbye from The Times staff

New beginnings are often disguised as painful endings, the Chinese philosopher Lao-Tzu wrote.

There are few thoughts more apt today as we publish the final print edition of The Times.

Even as the presses fall silent, our team is working hard on a new digital incarnation called Times Select, which will launch at the end of January. Although we know a new era awaits, it is still a painful goodbye.

We know you feel it, too, as a golden thread runs through readers' letters mourning the paper's closure. The deep sense of loss is shared in our newsroom. We are all saying goodbye to a friend.