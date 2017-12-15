South Africa

School transport crisis looms in Eastern Cape

15 December 2017 - 14:49 By Aretha Linden
School children crossing kids sign
Image: Gallo Images/iStockphoto

Almost 40 000 pupils who qualify for the scholar transport programme in the Eastern Cape might have to walk long distances next year if administrative bungles by school principals are not sorted out.

The department of education said the details of 39 000 pupils who needed transport‚ which needed to be supplied to the department‚ were incorrect and incomplete.

As a result the pupils‚ most of who are from rural areas and walk up to 20km to and from school‚ are at risk of missing out on government transport.

There have been ongoing problems with the programme‚ with parents and pupils protesting about the running of it. And now‚ even more pupils who qualify might miss out – causing more headaches for pupils‚ parents and government officials.

Provincial education spokesman Malibongwe Mtima told the Daily Dispatch on Thursday that it was the duty of the school principals to supply the pupils’ information to the department.

-DispatchLIVE

