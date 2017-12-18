Cellphone mast causes hell for church and community

A 21-metre cell phone mast which will be erected metres away from a church has unleashed fury in a Cape Town community.

A group of Eternal Flame Church members and residents of the Heathfield community took to the streets to picket with signs stating “No cell towers” and “Radiation kills” at the mast's site.

Pastor Charles White said his church is there to save their congregation not to irradiate them. “We feel that this cell phone tower will endanger our health as well as the community’s health. We are not protesting against cell phone masts in general‚ we are protesting against cell phone masts in such close proximity to people‚” said White.

Resident Helen Hoekstra demanded to be heard by the authorities. “We want to stop this tower from going up because once it’s up‚ it’s almost impossible to get it down again.” According to Hoekstra and documents seen by TimesLIVE‚ the process of attempting to raise the mast on this piece of land has been ongoing for two years.