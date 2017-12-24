Tough economic times have not only forced some companies and individuals to cancel free coffee at work‚ find a second job for additional income or share ever more creative ways to cut grocery bills‚ it has made us less charitable too.

There has been a decline in donations‚ specifically from the business sector‚ said Red Cross South Africa spokesperson Lungile Khambule.

“They speak of a volatile economic climate which only allows them to contribute less than what they previously would. Some still do but not in a form of money but rather through CSI (Corporate Social Responsibility) initiatives that benefit a specific cause they have selected. For example‚ fixing a crèche or funding training in terms of disasters‚" said Khambule.

“Individuals and businesses tend to give more when an enormous disaster hits. A case in point‚ Knysna in June. But thereafter it slows down again. Six of our international partners pulled out and they were contributing to programme-related funding (designated funding)‚ so this has seen a decline for specific projects and programmes‚” said Khambule.