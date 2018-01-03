Kearsney College twin brothers Dominic and Luca Ferri achieved 13 distinctions between them in the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) exams in KwaZulu-Natal.

"Studying with my brother really helped‚" Dominic said on Wednesday. Luca said they had studied together since Grade 1.

Dominic achieved seven distinctions and came in the top 1% in the country in history with 93% and physical sciences at 93%‚ while Luca earned six distinctions and came in the top 1% in the country in history with 91%.

While the twins plan to follow the same career path and study accounting in 2018‚ their mother Amanda Ferri said they were "very different".

"To the outside world they are similar but they have different personalities. However when it came to academics‚ they do enjoy the same subjects‚" she said.

The family‚ who are holidaying in the Eastern Cape‚ plan to pop some champagne at a family get-together soon.

For the seventh consecutive year‚ Kearsney almost doubled the national IEB distinction rate in mathematics and more than doubled it in physical science.

Two-thirds of boys who wrote maths and physical sciences at Kearsney achieved an A or B.

“These outstanding results reinforce the recent accolades received for our mathematics and science excellence programme. We’re exceptionally proud and it’s a wonderful way to wrap another outstanding year‚" said headmaster Elwyn van den Aardweg.