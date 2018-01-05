South Africa

Progressed learners do well in 2017 matric, says Lesufi

05 January 2018 - 13:08 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
The number of progressed learners who have have passed Grade 12 in the matric class of 2017 in Gauteng has increased compared to the previous year‚ Education ME Panyaza Lesufi announced on Friday.

"I am happy to announce that 68.7% of the progressed learners that wrote have passed‚ compared to 61% in 2016. These are learners who would have had to repeat Grade 11 in 2017. This is an amazing feat‚" Lesufi said at the announcement of Gauteng's matric results on Friday.

"What is even more amazing is the almost 7.3% of these learners who passed achieved a bachelor pass and more than 35.6% achieved a diploma pass."

The year 2017 saw 4‚901 progressed learners writing the final exams.

"As a province‚ we committed resources and expertise to ensure that progressed learners are given a fair chance of completing school with a minimum loss of time. We have provided progressed learners with comprehensive supplementary programmes in schools and in study camps over weekends and holidays."

"Had we not allowed the learners to progress to Grade 12‚ we would have killed their dreams‚" Lesufi said.

Progressed learners who have failed matric will be given further opportunities to complete their senior certificate‚ Lesufi said.

