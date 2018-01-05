Situated in Tshepisong‚ a semi-formal settlement on the outskirts of Soweto‚ Raymond Mhlaba school achieved a 98% matric pass rate in 2017.

This no-fee school is sandwiched by RDP houses on one side and informal housing on the other but its record speaks volumes since it graduated its first matriculants in 2012.

Fallen trees hang on the side of the roads after the storm that hit the province a few days ago. Dirty water runs down the streets. There is also residue of burnt tyres‚ rocks and wood in the middle of the road‚ a reminder of a recent protest in the neighbourhood. The actual narrow road leading to this great institution of excellence is not marked by burnt tyres.

TimesLIVE arrived at the school early on Friday morning. At the entrance were few pupils and support staff. A teacher welcomed TimesLIVE into the office and said the principal‚ Angie Mokiti‚ would not be there because she is at the provincial ceremony where one of the school’s pupils got honours for his excellence.

A few minutes later‚ more teachers arrived. Some in Orlando Pirates jerseys‚ others donned the Springboks colours with shorts. The mood in the office is jovial. Each time the teacher walks in‚ he or she would greet everyone with warm hug and smiles. About an hour later‚ the room was in a buzz as teachers checked on a thick document how their pupils had performed.

Raymond Mhlaba Secondary School’s 98% pass rate in 2017 is a decline from the 100% it scored in 2016 when they were the best performing no-fee school in the province. This time‚ they were the second best. They lost the top spot to Letsibogo Girls’ Secondary School in Meadowlands‚ Soweto.

Deputy principal Moroki Maditse explained that the school was opened in 2009. Maditse joined the school in 2012‚ the first time it had a matric class. In 2017‚ the school had 1 233 pupils‚ 157 of them were matriculants.