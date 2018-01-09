It is difficult to speak about Pan-Africanism without touching on issues of xenophobia and identity. This is the view of Keituletse “Keitu” Gwangwa‚ who has been appointed as the head of the Windybrow Arts Centre in Hillbrow‚ Johannesburg.

“It is not everybody’s go-to word and in South Africa more specifically so … We are isolated. I think it is something that we inherited. It was part of the former apartheid era. It worked to make that system function.”

Gwangwa is the daughter of legendary South African jazz musician Jonas Gwangwa and social activist Violet Gwangwa. Her appointment was announced on Monday.

Gwangwa applied for the position in August last year and got the job after an “intense” series of interviews and considers it a dream come true.

“I was extremely happy‚ extremely excited. I was numb for a bit‚” she told TimesLIVE.

She wants the Windybrow to be a “centralised space” where the meaning and ideas around Pan-Africanism can be unpacked‚ especially in South Africa.