The City of Tshwane has finalised the appointment of its chief of police.

In a statement released by executive mayor Solly Msimanga’s office on Tuesday‚ the city said it had received a “concurrence” from the Gauteng provincial government on the chief of the Tshwane Metro Police Department.

“This is after Tshwane Council confirmed Ms Johanna Nkomo’s nomination to be the next police chief for the capital city on 26 October 2017.

“Council did so observing the letter of the law and due process that governs the nomination and confirmation of a candidate for police chief. Council’s appointment went to the Gauteng MEC for local government for concurrence and we have now received it and Ms Nkomo is scheduled to assume her duties as Tshwane top cop on 12 February 2018‚” Msimanga said.

Nkomo’s qualifications include a national diploma (police administration) from Technikon SA. She has held a number of positions in law enforcement‚ including station commissioner in Witbank‚ deputy provincial commissioner of detection and intelligence in Mpumalanga and police cluster commander of Sunnyside‚ Pretoria.

“The completion of this appointment process is one such indication that strides are being made to further stabilise the city’s leadership so that we may continue to make the progress our people need. I would like to thank Ms Jenny Malan who stepped up to the plate and served as the acting police chief after the departure of Steven Ngobeni in April last year. For this we are grateful and will continue to work with her in her position for which she served in before acting as the Police Chief‚” Msimanga said.