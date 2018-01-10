South Africa

No bail yet for KZN midlands farmer accused of killing mourner

10 January 2018 - 17:14 By Jeff Wicks
KwaZulu-Natal farmer Philip Solomon leaves the New Hanover Magistrate's court on Tuesday after a bail application.
KwaZulu-Natal farmer Philip Solomon leaves the New Hanover Magistrate's court on Tuesday after a bail application.
Image: JACKIE CLAUSEN

Murder accused farmer Philip Solomon will remain in Pietermaritzburg’s New Prison for another week with his bail application expected to continue next week.

Solomon‚ charged with murder and attempted murder‚ began his bid for bail in the New Hanover Magistrate’s on Tuesday.

He was arrested on December 31 after he shot dead a mourner at a funeral‚ Mothiwa Ngubane.

The funeral had been held on a family homestead situated on his Cramond farm. Solomon had seemingly tried to stop the burial which led to a heated argument and culminated in the death of Ngubane‚ who was shot three times.

In his bail application‚ Solomon detailed how he had acted in self defence after a group of mourner’s “advanced” on him.

On Wednesday he was again remanded in custody when the matter was adjourned.

READ MORE

Farmer tells of hammer threats and starvation in prison

Farmer Philip Solomon – accused of the murder of former employee Mothiwa Ngubane – has been moved to an isolation wing in Pietermaritzburg’s New ...
News
8 hours ago

Murder accused barricaded himself in his home for hours before arrest: cop

Police negotiated with a KwaZulu-Natal farmer for two hours after he had locked himself in his home after a deadly shooting.
News
1 day ago

KZN farmer accused of murder says he acted in self defence

Murder accused farmer Philip Solomon had been acting in self defence when he shot his former employee‚ Mothiwa Ngubane‚ at a funeral on his farm in ...
News
1 day ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Transgender people to be given a voice South Africa
  2. Check your matric results now South Africa
  3. Increase in the number of complaints over racial slurs: Human Rights Commission South Africa
  4. No bail yet for KZN midlands farmer accused of killing mourner South Africa
  5. More misery for central line commuters in Cape Town South Africa

Latest Videos

The Patricia de Lille investigation saga: The allegations, the players and the ...
KZN farmer accused of shooting mourners says he acted in self defence
X