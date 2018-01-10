Politics

EFF suspends Gauteng MPL accused of assaulting girlfriend

10 January 2018 - 17:12 By Penwell Dlamini
EFF leader Julius Malema. File photo.
EFF leader Julius Malema. File photo.
Image: ALON SKUY/THE TIMES

The Economic Freedom Fighters has suspended one of its members in the Gauteng Legislature‚ Patrick Sindane‚ following allegations that he assaulted a woman in Soweto.

“Patrick Sindane has been placed under temporary and immediate suspension‚ while the organisation’s disciplinary processes to ensure an efficient and thorough process is implemented‚” the party said in an official statement.

The EFF apologised to communities who read stories about Sindane assaulting a woman this week.

“The regrettable and unacceptable allegations of woman abuse that have been publicly admitted by the alleged perpetrator‚ have placed the EFF in an embarrassing position but our humiliation is negligible against the backdrop of the impact such actions have on the serious plight of women and society holistically‚” the party said.

Sindane allegedly assaulted his girlfriend in Soweto at the weekend.

