Lawyers representing five men accused of extortion were furious about being searched by police as they entered Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Expletives were uttered as the lawyers for Nafiz Modack‚ Colin Booysen‚ Ashley Fields‚ Jacques Cronje and Carl Lakay were searched before their bail hearing could resume.

Journalists covering the bail hearing were also searched‚ as well as being prevented from taking their usual seats and ordered to turn off their cellphones.

State prosecutor Adiel Jansen asking for a postponement in the fourth week of what has become a marathon bail hearing. This was apparently because the investigating officer in the case‚ Colonel Charl Kinnear‚ is ill.