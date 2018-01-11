Rustenburg community rampage targets alleged drug dealers
Rustenburg came to a standstill on Wednesday afternoon as more than 50 community members went on a rampage‚ burning buildings that are believed to be drug dens.
Police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said the buildings were torched in various areas in central Rustenburg around 6pm.
Rustenburg Current situation pic.twitter.com/7KWHZEIB63— Lepower!!! (@katliwa_lepower) January 10, 2018
“A group of people went on a rampage and started burning buildings owned by foreign nationals. Six buildings were torched‚” Mokgwabone told TimesLIVE on Thursday.
“We hear that people are saying the police are failing to deal with crime and drug peddling. We therefore ask people to come forward with information. If they don’t‚ we won’t know what the issues are on the ground.”
The people of #Rustenburg have stepped up where the SAPS have failed. There is no crime in making your community safe. Well done to them!!— I.am.Nzoloshe (@sange_luntu_m) January 11, 2018
He said it was possible that the outrage was sparked by the arrest of a man who had allegedly raped a teenager as well as that of a police officer who was found in possession of drugs at the same place.
He said the police were yet to determine which of the six buildings were business and residential premises.
#Rustenburg .....So the town is in fire due to alleged bid to clean out drug dealers. pic.twitter.com/RtQ0FISfJQ— Cde Leps (@Mr_Leps) January 11, 2018
“We have not arrested anyone and we urge the community to comply with the law. Their behaviour is unacceptable. Those involved must know that they are committing a crime and will be dealt with accordingly‚” Mokgwabone said.
“It’s our responsibility as the police to make sure we deal with crime proactively.”
He said law enforcement agencies have been deployed to the areas where the buildings were torched and that no other incidents have taken place since.
