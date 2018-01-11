South Africa

Rustenburg community rampage targets alleged drug dealers

11 January 2018 - 08:43 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Rustenburg community members went on a rampage‚ burning buildings that are believed to be drug dens.
Rustenburg community members went on a rampage‚ burning buildings that are believed to be drug dens.
Image: Melo waBotho via Twitter

Rustenburg came to a standstill on Wednesday afternoon as more than 50 community members went on a rampage‚ burning buildings that are believed to be drug dens.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said the buildings were torched in various areas in central Rustenburg around 6pm.

“A group of people went on a rampage and started burning buildings owned by foreign nationals. Six buildings were torched‚” Mokgwabone told TimesLIVE on Thursday.

“We hear that people are saying the police are failing to deal with crime and drug peddling. We therefore ask people to come forward with information. If they don’t‚ we won’t know what the issues are on the ground.”

He said it was possible that the outrage was sparked by the arrest of a man who had allegedly raped a teenager as well as that of a police officer who was found in possession of drugs at the same place.

He said the police were yet to determine which of the six buildings were business and residential premises.

“We have not arrested anyone and we urge the community to comply with the law. Their behaviour is unacceptable. Those involved must know that they are committing a crime and will be dealt with accordingly‚” Mokgwabone said.

“It’s our responsibility as the police to make sure we deal with crime proactively.”

He said law enforcement agencies have been deployed to the areas where the buildings were torched and that no other incidents have taken place since.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Sewage stench the new normal in suburbia South Africa
  2. Check your matric results now South Africa
  3. Cops crack down on Durban drug ring South Africa
  4. Overvaal school wins first round in legal tussle with Gauteng department of ... South Africa
  5. Three arrested for stealing TV‚ shooting Florida man in the head South Africa

Latest Videos

Explainer: How to remove a sitting President
The Patricia de Lille investigation saga: The allegations, the players and the ...
X