Two men were killed and five people injured when an SUV collided with a taxi and burst into flames in Limpopo on Friday.

The gruesome collision happened on the N1 highway‚ about 10km outside Musina. Passing motorists stopped to extinguish the fire that engulfed the SUV.

“Paramedics assessed the patients inside the SUV and found that two men had sustained numerous fatal injuries. Nothing could be done for them and they were later declared dead‚” said ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring.

“Four other patients were found lying trapped inside the SUV. Assessments showed that all four patients were in a critical condition.

“Provincial Fire Services had to use specialised rescue equipment to free the trapped patients from the vehicle. Once freed‚ paramedics treated the patients and provided them with advanced life support interventions.”

The driver of the taxi‚ who sustained moderate injuries‚ was transported to hospital‚ as were the critically injured SUV passengers.