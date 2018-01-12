A TB vaccine linked to the deaths of monkeys was given to 1‚400 babies in the Western Cape‚ a British Medical Journal investigation has found.

But academics are at odds about whether the clinical trial in Worcester was irresponsible.

Information given to the parents of the babies between 2009 and 2011 said the vaccine had been tested on animals and was “shown to be safe and effective”.

It did not mention that five out of six macaque monkeys given the MVA85A vaccine at a UK lab died prematurely. However‚ this information was given to regulators and ethics committees who approved the trial.

In editorials‚ the journal called for new guidelines to improve the conduct‚ reporting and appraisal of animal research‚ and for a review of the use of animal data to underpin clinical trials in humans.