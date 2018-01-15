Residents of KwaZulu-Natal should brace themselves for extreme weather from Monday‚ ranging from severely strong winds to hot and humid conditions – with a risk of runaway fires and thunderstorms.

According to the South African Weather Service website‚ four different warnings were issued:

- Severe thunderstorms were forecast for the western parts of the province‚ including in the Amajuba‚ uThukela and uMgungundlovu districts;

- Damaging winds‚ between 55km/h and 75km/h‚ were expected to start on the south coast and head north into the afternoon and evening;

- Extremely high fire danger conditions were expected in western parts of the province; and

- High discomfort levels‚ typified by hot and humid weather‚ were predicted for north-eastern KZN.

The eThekwini Municipality has itself issued a warning‚ advising residents to take precautions.

“Residents should be aware of sudden cross winds if travelling‚ especially between buildings‚ fallen trees or power lines and flying debris. Do not start open fires. Residents of informal settlements are reminded to apply fire safety precautions as accidental fires can spread rapidly and affect many households. Small boats must stay away from the open sea and seek the shelter of a harbour‚ river estuary or protected bay‚” the city said in a statement.