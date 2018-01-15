An orange sunset glow bounces off a shotgun carried by a law enforcement officer as he cautiously navigates the narrow streets of Blikkiesdorp in Delft looking for drugs‚ criminals and illegal weapons.

Delft features in the top 10 worst crime areas in Cape Town.

This officer is here‚ with 120 others‚ as a part of the City of Cape Town’s new effort to stop crime and stabilise crime-ridden areas.