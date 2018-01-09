Mandrax and tik worth R1.6-million was seized in two police raids in Cape Town on Monday night.

Police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Andrè Traut said the first raid by officers of the anti-gang Operation Combat was at a home in Flora Road‚ Steenberg.

“A 31-year-old suspect was arrested for being in possession of 9‚451 mandrax tablets with an estimated street value of R567‚000‚” he said.

“From there‚ the operation moved to Kirstenhof where a residence in Palm Tree Village was searched. This led to the arrest of a 33-year-old suspect who was found in possession of 4kg of tik and 32,000 mandrax tablets with a total estimated street value of R1‚072‚000‚ as well as R163‚190 cash‚ believed to be the proceeds of drug trafficking.”

Traut said the men would appear in court charged with drug-dealing.