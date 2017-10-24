South Africa

The 30 police stations where the most crime was reported

24 October 2017 - 15:05 By Nico Gous
Cape Town Central police station is the busiest station according to the number of serious crimes reported by the community. File photo.
The majority of the police stations where the most crime was reported in the past financial year are in Western Cape and Gauteng.

Cape Town Central‚ Johannesburg Central and Mitchells Plain are the busiest three police stations‚ in terms of the most crime being reported.

The other seven police stations in the top 10 for overall crime reporting are: Honeydew‚ Durban Central‚ Park Road in Bloemfontein‚ Hillbrow‚ Witbank‚ Stellenbosch and Pretoria Central.

At Cape Town Central‚ just under 44 crimes were reported per day (15‚952)‚ with just under 36 per day at Johannesburg Central (13‚044) and 35 per day at Mitchells Plain (12‚894).

This was an increase of 8.1% for Cape Town Central‚ a 1% increase for Johannesburg Central and a 9.6% decrease for Mitchells Plain.

The percentages are according to the police's annual crime statistics covering from April 2016 to March this year‚ which were released on Tuesday.

A table of the 30 busiest police stations‚ where the most crimes were reported‚ was created using the 17 crimes police classify as most serious. These include murder‚ attempted murder‚ robbery with aggravating circumstances‚ rape and attempted sexual offences.

When considering statistics on reported murders‚ Nyanga police station in Cape Town jumps to the top of the list with 281. There were 207 murders reported at Inanda and 187 at Umlazi‚ both police stations in KwaZulu-Natal.

The other seven police stations making up the busiest 10 for murders reported are also in Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal. They include Delft‚ Khayelitsha‚ Harare‚ Philippi East‚ Kraaifontein‚ Gugulethu and KwaMashu. The murder rate rose in all these precincts except Kraaifontein and Gugulethu.

Most rapes were reported at Inanda‚ Umlazi and Nyanga. Almost six rapes per week were reported at Inanda (309)‚ with around five per week at Umlazi (262) and Nyanga (256).

The remaining seven police stations in the busiest 10 with respect to rapes reported were Mthatha in Eastern Cape‚ Jouberton in North West‚ Dobsonville and Kagiso in Gauteng‚ Mankweng in Limpopo‚ Empangeni in KwaZulu-Natal and Thabong in Free State.

There was an increase in rapes reported at all these precincts except Umlazi and Mankweng.

The most house robberies were reported at police stations in Witbank‚ Honeydew and Plessislaer in KwaZulu-Natal.

More than 4.4 house robberies per day were reported at Witbank station (1‚616)‚ 3.6 per day in Honeydew (1‚340) and 3.5 per day in Plessislaer (1‚291).

The seven police stations completing the busiest 10 for house robberies were Rustenburg‚ Seshego‚ Kraaifontein‚ Protea Glen‚ Roodepoort‚ Margate and Vanderbijlpark.

However‚ the numbers had dropped at all these police stations except Witbank‚ Protea Glen and Vanderbijlpark.

Here are the busiest 30 police stations‚ according to the number of serious crimes reported by the community:

1. Cape Town Central

2. Johannesburg Central

3. Mitchells Plain

4. Honeydew

5. Durban Central

6. Park Road‚ Bloemfontein

7. Hillbrow

8. Witbank

9. Stellenbosch

10. Pretoria Central

11. Rustenburg

12. Pinetown

13. Sandton

14. Nyanga

15. Worcester

16. Midrand

17. Kraaifontein

18. Sunnyside

19. Brooklyn

20. Kagiso

21. Bellville

22. Phoenix

23. Kimberley

24. Kempton Park

25. Temba

26. Roodepoort

27. Randfontein

28. Milnerton

29. Umlazi

30. Moroka

X