The majority of the police stations where the most crime was reported in the past financial year are in Western Cape and Gauteng.

Cape Town Central‚ Johannesburg Central and Mitchells Plain are the busiest three police stations‚ in terms of the most crime being reported.

The other seven police stations in the top 10 for overall crime reporting are: Honeydew‚ Durban Central‚ Park Road in Bloemfontein‚ Hillbrow‚ Witbank‚ Stellenbosch and Pretoria Central.

At Cape Town Central‚ just under 44 crimes were reported per day (15‚952)‚ with just under 36 per day at Johannesburg Central (13‚044) and 35 per day at Mitchells Plain (12‚894).

This was an increase of 8.1% for Cape Town Central‚ a 1% increase for Johannesburg Central and a 9.6% decrease for Mitchells Plain.

WATCH | A look at the numbers: SA’s top 5 murder provinces