His sentencing hearing started in 2014‚ but was interrupted by his application calling for the council’s chairperson‚ Jannie Hugo‚ and another committee member‚ Eddie Mhlanga‚ to be recused from the case.

Basson claimed Hugo and Mhlanga were not objective in his case.

The pair were members of the South African Medical Association‚ and Basson and his lawyers claimed they were biased because the association had publicly expressed dismay at his conduct during apartheid.

The application for recusal was refused by the committee.

Basson went to the Gauteng North High Court in Pretoria to challenge this but in 2016‚ his appeal for the professors’ recusal was dismissed. The court ruled Basson had to exhaust the HPCSA’s internal appeals procedures to challenge its decisions.

On Wednesday‚ Judge Jeremiah Shongwe‚ who is the Acting President of the Supreme Court of Appeal‚ found in favour of Basson.

His ruling said Basson had contended that a penalty imposed by a committee remains effective until the appeal is finalised.

This situation‚ Basson argued‚ is prejudicial to him‚ in that such penalty would cause irreparable harm to his practice.