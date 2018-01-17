Cabangile Ngidi is happy that the policeman who murdered her teenage daughter is going to jail‚ but believes the 10-year sentence handed down this week was not enough punishment.

After a long trial‚ Cato Manor‚ Durban‚ police officer Phumlani Ndlovu was sentenced to ten years in prison for killing teenager Nqobile Nzuza in 2013. The five-year trial came to an end at the Durban Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday when Magistrate Anand Maharaj sentenced Ndlovu.

Nzuzu died during a protest led by shack dwellers’ movement Abahlali baseMjondolo in Cato Ridge in September 2013. She was shot in the back while fleeing from police. She was 17-years-old.

The two girls had been running and‚ when Nqobile fell‚ her friend first thought she had tripped.

“She died holding her best friend’s hand‚” her mother said.