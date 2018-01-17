South Africa

WATCH | Parent punched in EFF scuffle at Hoërskool Overvaal

17 January 2018 - 08:23 By Neo Goba
A parent was taken into the school grounds after apparently being punched by an EFF supporter in the face.
Image: TimesLIVE

Police had to separate parents and protesters at the Afrikaans school‚ which recently scored a legal victory in keeping out 55 Grade 8 English learners.

Racial tensions flared up after the ruling‚ with black parents shouting “away with racism”.

A parent was taken into the school grounds after apparently being punched by an EFF supporter in the face. He had tried to stop a black parent from driving past Hoërskool Overvaal as she was hooting and had her fist in the air.

The parent had earlier made a rude gesture towards EFF protesters before accompanying his daughter into the school premises. 

The EFF on Wednesday protested at Hoërskool Overvaal in Vereeninging, which has been at the centre of a language row.

