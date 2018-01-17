WATCH | Parent punched in EFF scuffle at Hoërskool Overvaal
Police had to separate parents and protesters at the Afrikaans school‚ which recently scored a legal victory in keeping out 55 Grade 8 English learners.
Racial tensions flared up after the ruling‚ with black parents shouting “away with racism”.
A parent recovers from a blow from a disgruntled EFF member who punched him in the face after he stopped a black parent from driving past Hoërskool Overvaal. The parent, earlier pulled a zap sign at the EFF protesters. Video and Pictures: Neo Goba pic.twitter.com/GkeJzUDlrK— Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) January 17, 2018
A parent was taken into the school grounds after apparently being punched by an EFF supporter in the face. He had tried to stop a black parent from driving past Hoërskool Overvaal as she was hooting and had her fist in the air.
The parent had earlier made a rude gesture towards EFF protesters before accompanying his daughter into the school premises.
The EFF on Wednesday protested at Hoërskool Overvaal in Vereeninging, which has been at the centre of a language row.
