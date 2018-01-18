Two men have been killed and another critically injured in an alleged robbery at a petrol station on Currie Road in Rembrandt Park in Johannesburg.

ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene on Thursday to find a large number of local authorities on the scene.

“Upon closer inspection‚ paramedics found three men lying in the middle of the road some distance apart.

“Paramedics assessed the men and found that two had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life. Unfortunately‚ nothing could be done for the men and they were declared dead‚” Meiring said.

“The third man was assessed and found to be in a critical condition. Treatment and advanced life support interventions were immediately initiated‚ in an effort to stabilise the patient. Once treated‚ the patient was transported‚ under local authority supervision‚ to a nearby provincial hospital for urgent care‚” he added.

No further details were immediately available.

- TimesLIVE