The alleged mastermind behind the murder of a couple from Mooinooi in North West stunned the Brits Magistrate’s Court on Friday when he claimed he had no idea who it was accused of raping‚ murdering and kidnapping.

The man – who cannot be named until he has pleaded as this is a sexual offenses case – is one of eight people accused of the murder of Joey and Anisha van Niekerk‚ a married same sex couple‚ who disappeared from their smallholding outside Mooinooi on December 10 last year.

It was on the eve of the funeral of Joey’s father‚ which they were set to attend in Pretoria – but they never arrived. Their burnt-out car was found on December 16 in the Magaliesburg area. DNA tests are being conducted on bones discovered in bushes to establish if the bodies belong to the two women.

The charges against the six men and two women include kidnapping‚ rape‚ house break-in‚ murder and robbery with aggravated circumstances.

In court on Friday‚ accused number two‚ made the startling admission that he didn’t know the identify of the victim in the case he was being tried on.

“Sir‚ is Anisha connected to this case?” state prosecutor Christine Molautsi asked him. “Anisha? Is it this case?” the second accused asked. “Yes‚ sir‚” Molautsi replied.