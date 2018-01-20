South Africa

Bakkie crashes through fence into tree‚ killing driver

20 January 2018 - 12:51 By Timeslive
A man was killed when his bakkie crashed through a fence and into a tree in Benoni on Saturday.
A man‚ believed to be in his 20s‚ was killed on Saturday morning when his bakkie crashed through a fence and into a tree near the 11th and Protea Road intersection in Northmead‚ Benoni‚ on the East Rand.

“ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene to find the bakkie lying on its side against a residence fence‚” said ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring.

“Upon closer inspection‚ paramedics found the body of a man lying trapped inside the bakkie.

“Paramedics assessed the man and found that he had sustained several injuries and showed no signs of life. Unfortunately‚ nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead‚” Meiring said.

